According to Aravot.am, on April 23, a group of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including those with the highest military rank, were declared wanted under various articles. They relate to serious violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts, to crimes against the peace and security of humanity, and to the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare.

In particular, Zafar Yusubov was declared wanted by the RA criminal court. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 390 Part 1, point 1, part 2, point 1, part 3, points 1 և 2, part 4, point 4 և Article 391. Charged with Part 3.

Major-General Tofig Vagif Oglu Huseynov has been declared wanted. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 390 Part 1, point 1, part 2, point 1, part 3, points 1 և 2, part 4, point 4 և Article 391. Charged with Part 3.

A search has been announced for Kerim Tofik oglu Vali կատ in connection with the RA criminal case. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 390 Article 39, point 1, part 2, point 1, part 3, points 1, 2, points և Article 391. Hilal Alimurad oglu Najafov is also wanted on the charge of Part 3. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 390 Part 1, point 1, part 2, point 1, part 3, points 1 և 2, part 4, point 4 և Article 391. Charged with Part 3.

Shahin Iskandar oglu Mammadov was also declared wanted. day. Article 384, Part 2, Article 390 Part 1, point 1, part 2, point 1, part 3, points 1 և 2, part 4, point 4 և Article 391. Charged with Part 3.

Zahid Ibrahim Oglu Huseynov has been declared wanted by the RA criminal court. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 390 Part 1, point 1, part 2, point 1, part 3, points 1 և 2, part 4, point 4 և Article 391. Charged with Part 3.

Ramiz Firuddin Oghlu Tahirov is wanted by the RA criminal court. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 390 Part 1, point 1, part 2, point 1. Part 3, points 1 և 2, part 4, point 4 և Article 391. According to the accusation of the 3rd part, and against Hikmat Izzat Oglu Mirza, the RA criminal day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 387 Part 1, Article 390 Part 1, point 1, part 2, point 1. Part 3, points 1 and 2, Article 390. Article 39, point 4, part 395. Charged with Part 1.

Major-General Ilgar Zakir Oglu Lyatifov has been declared wanted by the RA criminal court. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 387 Part 1, Article 390 Article 39, 1st point, 2nd part, 1st point, 3rd part, 1st և 2nd points, և 395. Charged with Part 1. From September 27 to November 9, he held the position of Commander of the Fourth Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has the highest military rank of Major General.

Javid Oglu Mansimov, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a Lezgian from Tehran, has been declared wanted by the RA criminal court. day. Article 390 Part 1, points 1, 2, 3 և Article 391. Part 3 was charged, and Anvar Zakaria Oglu Effendi from Azerbaijan was declared wanted by the RA criminal court. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 390 Part 1, point 1, part 2, point 1, part 3, points 1 և 2, part 4, point 4, Article 391. Charged with Part 3.

Ayaz Binyat oglu Hasanov is wanted by the RA criminal court. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 390 Part 1, point 1, part 2, point 1, part 3, points 1 և 2, part 4, point 4, Article 391. Charged with Part 3.

May Shukyur oglu Barkhudarov (in the photo) was also declared wanted by the RA criminal court. day. Article 384 Part 2, Article 387 Part 1, Article 390 1st part of point 1, 2nd part of 1st point, 3rd part of 1st և 2nd points և Article 395. Charged with Part 1.