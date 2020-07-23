Azerbaijan’s threat to attack Armenian Nuclear Power Plant ‘reveals that country’s terrorist nature’ – Nikol Pashinyan – Armenian News

Azerbaijan’s threat to launch a missile attack on the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor (Armavir region) reveals that country’s nature as a terrorist state, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday.

“That threat should be subject to a serious international consideration, as it reveals Azerbaijan’s essence as a terrorist state,” he told the cabinet meeting, commenting on the statement voiced by Azerbaijan’s minister of defense.

Pashinyan also addressed the past fortnight’s events, particularly the cross-border skirmishes targeting Armenian military outposts and the civilians in the north-eastern region of Tavush. “The countries supplying weaponry to Azerbaijan must have the clear understanding that the use of those weapons amounts to a crime against the civilian population. The impression is that the fight against the Armed Forces of Armenia and the civilians is provoked not just by Azerbaijan, but rather by foreign international corporations – together with their specialists – manufacturing high-precision lethal weaponry,” the prime minister said.