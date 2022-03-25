On March 25 the Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the RA Anne Luis.

Eduard Aghajanyan thanked friendly France, especially for its constant support of our country and the Armenian people in many issues after Armenia’s independence. In this context, the chairman of the commission underlined the resolutions and calls on the recognition of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic by the two chambers of the French parliament condemning the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh.

Speaking of bilateral cooperation, the parties stated that the cooperation between Armenia and France is at a high level. In this context, Eduard Aghajanyan used the holding of a conference “Aspirations: Armenia-France” dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and France, which was attended by a delegation led by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As a member of the Armenia-France NA Friendship Group, Eduard Aghajanyan praised the development of effective cooperation between the friendship groups.

Touching upon the regional developments, the chairman of the commission presented the situation created by the violation of the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact by Azerbaijan and the invasion of the Parukh village of Artsakh. According to Eduard Aghajanyan, Azerbaijan’s provocative actions endanger regional stability, peace, just as Azerbaijan grossly violates the obligations set forth in trilateral statements.

The chairman of the commission noted that one of the most important issues on the agenda was the return of prisoners of war and other captives to the homeland, which is a humanitarian issue.

The ambassador reaffirmed that there is an effective dialogue between the authorities of the two countries. Anne Luo spoke about the importance of deepening cooperation between the parliaments, highly assessed the process of democratization in Armenia.