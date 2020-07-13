Azerbaijan’s politico-military leadership ‘will bear a full responsibility for regional tensions’ – prime minister – Armenian News

The politico-military leadership of Azerbaijan will be held completely liable for the regional instabilities triggered by the current aggressiveness, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today, highly condemning the cross- border attacks versus military stations in Armenia’s north- east.

“Azerbaijan’s politico-millilitary leadership will bear a full responsibility for the unpredictable consequences of the regional instability. Turkey’s move to provoke regional instability – a practice which is best reflected in the official statement by that country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs – causes strong concern, as they extend an unconditional support to Azerbaijan’s actions,” he informed the cabinet members at an advertisement hoc conference on Monday.

Pashinyan, in specific, called attention to the enemy’s highly inspired and long lasting effort”to raffle off the anti-Armenian card” “We are most likely handling the Azerbaijani leadership’s standard workstyle of pressing domestic issues to the background through border escalations. And the blatantly disdainful mindset to human life – consisting of the life of Azerbaijani soldiers whom they send out [to the frontline] for unpromising actions – is particularly striking” he kept in mind.

The premier likewise highlighted Azerbaijan’s failure to sign up with the UN Secretary-General’s call for a international ceasefire under conditions of the coronavirus pandemic. “With the spread of the pandemic and the deteriorating socio-economic situation in Azerbaijan, that country’s politico-military leadership intensifies the anti-Armenia and belligerent rhetoric,” he stated.

Pashinyan likewise declared his guarantees that”no provocation will go unanswered” “I call for extending an unconditional solidarity to the Armed Forces of Armenia, and those soldiers and commanders who are now standing up for the fatherland’s defense. They must have a strong rear; I call for reliance only upon official sources,” he included.