The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic has issued a statement on the termination of gas supply.

“On the evening of March 21, the Azerbaijani authorities again disrupted the gas supply to Artsakh, depriving the people of Artsakh of any heating resources in very cold weather.



Azerbaijan’s behavior is humanitarian terrorism. It grossly violates the norms and principles of international humanitarian and international law, which does not fit into the framework of morality. This vile act is another manifestation of hatred and nationalism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic strongly condemns the policy of Azerbaijan և appeals to the international community with the expectation of an adequate assessment.

Azerbaijan’s hateful steps can not affect the will and determination of the people of Artsakh. “We will continue to live, create in our historical homeland, develop and strengthen our independent statehood,” the statement reads.