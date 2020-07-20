Azerbaijan’s ‘glorious’ army proved inefficiency of its combat equipments – Defense Ministry official – Armenian News

The past days’ heavy fighting along Armenia’s north-eastern border with Azerbaijan and the downing of an Azerbaijani drone on Nagorno-Karabakh’s (Artsakh) territory earlier today came to prove that the “glorious” Azerbaijani army lacked the real capacity to prove the efficiency of its combat equipments, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said today.

“There are very direct, pragmatic military circumstances which are more superior in view of the dynamic development on the frontline. Over the past years, we haven’t seen any [relative] peace – maintained by the adversary for 10-20 hours or even 5-10 days – imply a lasting peace in essence. The dynamic may rapidly and drastically change within minutes. By and large, the ‘glorious’ Azerbaijani army, which their president spoke so much about, demonstrated that none of their military equipments had actually a high combat efficiency and effectiveness. The choice remains restricted to UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] which are very expensive, and Azerbaijan, to all appearances, uses exclusively Israeli made UAVs. They are very expensive and do not seem to secure a great result, and hence the sum spent on them is at the expense of the ordinary Azerbaijani population’s daily bread costs,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson for the Crisis Information Center in Ijevan (Tavush region), told reporters at a press briefing.

Meantime, he stressed the importance of raising a high-level international awareness of war crimes, adding that several foreign journalists are expected to visit Armenia in the near future.