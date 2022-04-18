During 2021, the staff of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic continued Collection of data on missing and captured persons as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression unleashed against the people of Artsakh in the fall of 2012, regular updates of the lists and their work on providing them to the state bodies of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia and international organizations. The recently published annual report of the Artsakh Human Rights Defender 2021 states that active and operative work was carried out to document the blunt violations of the rights of the people of Artsakh as a result of the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces in violation of the provisions of the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020 and submit them to international bodies. in the direction. In each of the reported cases, the Human Rights Defender made public statements, presented the details of the cases and wrote letters to international organizations, organizations with a primary mandate to protect human rights and human rights organizations.

The report states that in 2020 Since November 2007, Azerbaijani positions near the villages of Stepanakert, Askeran, Martuni, Martakert and Shushi regions have been firing from different directions at nearby Armenian settlements or in the air. the walls and windows of other buildings. Following the trilateral statement, Azerbaijan has repeatedly violated the “complete cessation of fire and hostilities” clause in its paragraph 1, which has resulted in the killing of people, the violation and suppression of the basic human rights necessary for survival. At the same time, the Azerbaijani side continued to use various methods to encroach on the psychological integrity of the citizens of Artsakh, with the aim of creating an atmosphere of fear and despair among the civilian population and forcing people to flee their homes. As a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, agricultural work was stopped in a number of communities, thus depriving the population of the opportunity to earn a living through decent work. Disruptions of communication and telecommunication means were observed in the territory of the Artsakh Republic with different intensity. As a result of the conducted studies, it was found out that the access to communication in the territory of Artsakh is silenced by means of special silencers installed near Shushi.

2020 69 crimes against the rights of the people of Artsakh were committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces located near civilian settlements adjacent to the Line of Contact as a result of the 44-day war. According to the information received from the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, a total of 54 criminal cases have been initiated. A total of 5 criminal cases were registered (3 cases of civilian murder), 28 cases of attempted murder (19 of which were directed against the military), 1 case of terrorist act, 16 cases of destruction of property by firearms (10 of which were military). destruction or damage of property), 5 cases of attempted destruction and damage of property, 3 cases of theft, 2 cases of robbery, 3 cases of destruction of graves, 4 cases of torture, 1 case of death threat and 1 case of kidnapping. 3 civilians and 10 servicemen were killed, 77 (50 servicemen) were attempted to be killed, 37 people (28 servicemen) were wounded to varying degrees, 8 were physically assaulted and 2 were threatened with death.

As a result of criminal encroachments on the property rights of the people of Artsakh, the abduction (secret and open) of individuals caused property damage of 17,710,000 drams (cattle and one vehicle were stolen). As a result of criminal intent to intentionally destroy or damage property, 9 residential houses, 3 agricultural machinery, 9 vehicles (7 military), 2 construction equipment, 3 orchards and arable land were set on fire, large-scale long-range firearms were targeted. 1 batch of cattle, caused particularly large property damage.

In 2021, the Artsakh Human Rights Defender published an updated version of the report on the killing of Artsakh civilians by the Azerbaijani armed forces, which summarized the results of 2020. from September 27 to 2021 The data collected as a result of fact-finding work of the Human Rights Defender’s staff on September 27, 2010 on the number of civilians killed as a result of targeting and invasion of civilian settlements in Artsakh by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Only the cases proved on indisputable grounds were presented. The report on the circumstances of the murder of each civilian victim provides a brief description. Until 2021 According to the data collected on September 27, the identities of 80 civilians killed by the Azerbaijani armed forces were revealed. Forty-two civilians were killed in long-range strikes by the Azerbaijani armed forces, including rocket-propelled grenades, shelling, bombardment, and sabotage by subversive groups. using direct means. Out of 80 civilian victims, 68 are men and 12 are women. 52 civilians were killed at the place of residence, 15 at the public place, 11 at the place of work, 1 person in the Azerbaijani prison. The majority of civilian victims are people aged 63 and over.

The ombudsman also reported that 163 civilians were injured, most of them as a result of beatings that killed others. The fate of two dozen civilians from the territories occupied by Azerbaijan remains unknown. The report was prepared in a closed and public version. The closed report adds many photos of the victims before and after their deaths.

The public report was prepared without photos, taking into account the cruel and sensitive images in them. The report published by the official was distributed as an official document in the United Nations.

