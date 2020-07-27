Azerbaijanis incite ethnic clashes in Georgia, says Javakhk Fund head – Panorama

A group of Georgian residents of Azerbaijani origin on Sunday staged an anti-Armenian demonstration in the city of Marneuli in Kvemo Kartli Province of Geoegia, shouting such mottos as,”End occupation, freedom to Karabakh” and “Georgia extends solidarity with Azerbaijan in this fight”, Executive Director of Javakhk Fund Armen Avetisyan stated on Facebook.

According to him, this is absolutely nothing more than a belligerent call made in a 3rd nation, which might trigger ethnic clashes in international Georgia.

“After the anti-Armenian rally, a group of Azerbaijanis beat a young Armenian guy near the police headquarters in Sadakhlo neighborhood of Kvemo Kartli Province and ran away the scene,” he stated.

Stating that the occurrence postures major risks, he prompted the Georgian police to right away avoid comparable attacks and bring those accountable to account.

“Otherwise, it is fraught with unpredictable and undesirable consequences,” Avetisyan included.