Azerbaijani troops strike Armenian border village in fresh gunfire; five wounded – Armenian News

The Azerbaijani militaries kept Armenia’s north- eastern border under duplicated attacks on Monday, firiing 3 projectiles from a 120 mm caliber mortar in the instructions of the village of Chinari (Tavush area).

One of the bullets struck a home; 2 fell under the lawn. There are no casualties, according to Shushan Stepanyan, the Defense Ministry’s representative who shared the news on Facebook.

In earlier remarks toTert am, Stepanyan reported about 3 wounded soldiers in Sunday’s exchange of fire. Two more individuals, apparently policeman on responsibility, were previously understood to have actually been struck in shooting. All the five have actually suffered light physical damage not threatening a deadly result, the spokesperson stated.