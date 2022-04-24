A “decision” of the Government of the Artsakh Republic is spreading in the Armenian domain of social networks, according to which the population of Stepanakert should be evacuated until now. April 30, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports.

“We inform you that it is a blatant misinformation made by a very naughty egg, which is diligently spread by the special services of Azerbaijan, does not correspond to the reality at all.

“We urge our citizens to follow only the official news and not to give in to the provocations of the enemy,” the statement reads.