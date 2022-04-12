The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the village of Parukh, Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (RF Ministry of Defense).

“In the past few days, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan registered one case of violation of the ceasefire in the village of Parukh, as a result of which one serviceman of the Nagorno Karabakh military units was wounded. “In cooperation with both sides, the incident was settled by the command of the peacekeeping contingent,” reads the 2022 report of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Artsakh. on the April 12 news channel. The peacekeepers did not specify the exact day of the incident.