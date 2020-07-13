Azerbaijani servicemen ‘approached Armenia’s state border in a van’ to fire military outpost – defense minister – Armenian News

Armenia’s minister of defense on Monday informed the cabinet on the just recently reported Azerbaijani border seepage effort in Armenia’s north- east and the subsequent shooting targeting a military outpost in Tavush.

Davit Tonoyan stated that the Azerbaijani servicemen had actually been identified after leaving a van (as it approached the Armenian defense positions) and heading towards the outpost by unlawfully crossing the stateborder

“As the maneuvers were at first uncertain, [the Armenian] servicemen got the exceptional’s command to think about a possible loss of the surface. The prompted them [the Azerbaijanis] to leave the area,” he stated, including that the enemy began shelling the outpost later on, trying unsuccessfully to infiltrate through the border.

“The adversary retreated, suffering losses,” Tonoyan included.

The minister stated he understands that the situation of duplicated shoootings continues every 15-20 minutes now, with silence having actually been observed just for 2 hours after midnight (3: 30 – 5: 30 ). He included that all the ginfires are being silenced, triggering vital losses to the enemy,