Azerbaijani Security Service conducts special operation at the country’s foreign ministry – Panorama

AzerbaijaniState Security Service conducts a special operation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, Turan news agency reported.
The source cites the Service press service informing the operation is carried out on the basis of operational data on numerous illegal actions and damage by some officials to the state interests of the country utilizing their position.
According to the results of operational search actions, the public will be informed, the report said.
