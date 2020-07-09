Azerbaijani president tries to shift his own blame on Minsk Group co-chairs, Artsakh says – Panorama

Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry Artak Nersisyan issued comments on the recent statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

His full comments published by the ministry’s press service are below:

“On July 6, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to local TELEVISION channels, the tone and vocabulary which, in parts regarding the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, go beyond the elementary diplomatic ethics. Through peremptory accusations against the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs of these inaction, the President of Azerbaijan tries to shift his own blame on them for the lack of results in the negotiation process. By hindering the restoration of the full-format trilateral negotiations, regularly challenging the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes and threatening by the use of force, trying to distort the essence of the conflict, encouraging racist and anti-human views and behavior patterns in their country, Azerbaijani authorities deliberately create additional obstacles in the process of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. And these interview serves as yet another vivid confirmation of this.

In this regard, the attitude of Azerbaijan towards the restoration of the full-format trilateral negotiations is indicative. At various stages of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement, the negotiations were conducted in various formats. However, the very best negotiations were the ones with the direct participation of Artsakh inside them: both on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan bilateral and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral basis. It was in the trilateral format with the total participation of Artsakh that the most significant bring about the process of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement was achieved – the final outcome of the termless agreement on the cessation of fire and hostilities in May 1994. Therefore, trying to postpone the restoration of the trilateral negotiations, Azerbaijan artificially delays the procedure of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

Both the historical and legal arguments cited in the interview usually do not withstand any criticism. However, while the Azerbaijani President’s ignorance of the real history of the spot makes merely a harmless back ground, his misconceptions of international law can pose a significant threat to peace and security in the South Caucasus.

In the context of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement, Azerbaijan’s reference to Article 51 of the UN Charter is completely groundless and can be an unsuccessful attempt to mask its aggressive and militaristic policy. Firstly, Azerbaijan wasn’t subjected to aggression for the Article 51 of the UN Charter to apply. On the contrary, it was properly Azerbaijan that transformed the political problem into an armed conflict by its own actions, trying to suppress the proper of the folks of Artsakh to self-determination by force, and after gaining independence unleashed a full-scale war against the Republic of Artsakh. Secondly, in May 1994, Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a trilateral ceasefire agreement, thereby putting a finish to the military phase of the conflict and committing themselves to the peaceful settlement, in accordance with the UN Charter. In this regard, we consider it necessary to remind the Azerbaijani side that the resolution of international disputes by exclusively peaceful means is amongst the fundamental maxims of international law enshrined in the UN Charter.

All the speculations of Baku that Article 51 of the UN Charter gives it the right to use force in the context of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict were rejected by the international community in April 2016, when Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Artsakh. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states – the United States, Russia, and France, along with the United Nations Secretary General, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the Council of Europe Secretary General were unanimous on the necessity to purely comply with typically the 1994 arrangement on ceasefire and the 1995 agreement on it conditioning. Against the setting of the pick a position in the international neighborhood on the advantages of an specifically peaceful arrangement of typically the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, the threats to launch a brand new war can not be regarded normally than an endeavor by Azerbaijan to place itself out from the international neighborhood and worldwide law.

Instead of motiveless and gloomy, bleak, discouraging accusations more for its own mistakes in addition to miscalculations, Azerbaijan should purely observe their commitments to a tranquil settlement in the conflict in addition to conduct full-format negotiations inside good faith.”