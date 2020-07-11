Azerbaijani media engage in misinformation campaign to report fatalities in Artsakh Defense Army – statement – Armenian News

The Nagorno-Karabbakh (Artsakh) Ministry of Defense has accused the Azerbaijani media of a misinformation campaign of reporting fake news on fatal incidents in the Defense Army.

In a recently released official statement, the Ministry highlighted specially the website Armiya.az, which it said “has originally engaged in publishing contrived news on incidents with a lethal outcome” in the Armed Forces of Armenia, specially the Defense Army of Karabakh.

The Ministry refers to a July 11 report saying that the private found killed in a military unit earlier in the day this month “turned out to have been fatally shot by a fellow serviceman.”

Emphasizing that the report “does not absolutely correspond to reality”, the Ministry calls upon the local media outlets to disregard the Azerbaijani propaganda’s fake reports and rely only on the state news flow released by its press service.