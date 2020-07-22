Azerbaijani lobby ‘funds also anti-Russian campaigns’ in United States – political analyst – Armenian News

The anti-Armenian resolution, presented to the United States House of Representatives on Tuesday, is also anti-Russian in essence, political analyst Suren Sargsyan stated on Facebook today, elaborating on the file’s material.

“The resolution was taken into flow under financial backing by the AzerbaijaniEmbassy I make sure the text also was composed by them. I have adequate proof (agreements, correspondence, and so on) to show that Azerbaijan itself funded that resolution’s passage to provide a blow also to Russia through us. I am prepared to make it offered to our authorities for handing it over to Russia.

“Azerbaijan works also against Russia in the United States, so Russia must react to the fact,” Sargsyan stated in a public post, where he also shared a copy of one agreement.