The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responded to the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the Maragha massacre yesterday, accusing Yerjan of not wanting to normalize relations.

“We deny another unfounded, illegal-hostile statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry. We strongly condemn the destructive position of the Armenian side at the moment when the two countries have decided to take steps to normalize relations. “Such a statement by a country that promotes separatism in Azerbaijan interferes in the internal affairs of another state, thereby violating international law, undermining peacebuilding efforts in the region, and clearly shows that the real goal of the other side is not peaceful coexistence.” It is said in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It states that Yerevan has no right to accuse Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing when Armenia itself committed the “Khojaly massacre” in which, according to official Baku, 613 civilians were killed, as well as the perpetrator of the mass killings of about 4,000 Azeris.

“On what grounds does the Armenian side, which still denies responsibility for its many crimes, speaks of mass killings, ethnic cleansing? By subjecting ethnic cleansing of about 1 million Azeris, the Armenian side has grossly violated the fundamental rights of the Azerbaijani people for nearly 30 years? “There are many war crimes during the years of military aggression,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan continues to move towards development and progress “within its internationally recognized borders in accordance with its obligations under international law, regardless of Armenia’s choice.”

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN