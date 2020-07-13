Azerbaijani forces target Chinari settlement with 120 mm caliber mortar – defense ministry – Panorama

The Azerbaijani armed forces fired 7 times from 82 mm mortars in the instructions of Chinari town, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan reported. In her words, there are no hurt, just the roofing system of among your homes was harmed.

In a later upgrade, Stepanyan notified that Azerbaijani armed forces fired 3 projectiles from a 120 mm caliber mortar in the instructions of Chinarsettlement One of the bullets fell on a home, 2 -in the garden. There are no casualties.