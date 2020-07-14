Azerbaijani forces place artillery batteries around civilian neighborhoods – Panorama

Razminfo news outlet released satellite images of Dondar-Kushchu village in Azerbaijani Tovuz region located 10 km away from the borderline.
The images depict artillery batteries placed around the civilian neighborhoods.
“The Azerbaijani side has surrounded own population with artillery batteries, exposing them to targets and complain that the Armenian Armed Forces shell in that direction,” the source said.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: