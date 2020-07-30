Azerbaijani forces opened random fire from Igla-S, Osa-AK systems overnight – Armenian MoD – Panorama

The scenario stayed reasonably calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight July 29-30, along with in the early morning of July 30, Armenian Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan stated on Facebook.

The Azerbaijani forces broke the ceasefire 15 times from various guns, shooting around 120 chance ats the Armenian military positions.

In specific, different stations situated near the towns of Chambarak, Chinari, Aygedzor, Movses, Paravakar, Koti, Yeraskh, Areni and Zangakatun came under Azerbaijani shooting overnight, the representative stated.

The Azerbaijani soldiers likewise opened random fire from Igla- S and Osa- AK rocket systems two times overnight, she kept in mind.