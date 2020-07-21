Azerbaijani forces opened fire from snipers towards Armenian servicemen – Panorama

Relative calm maintains on Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 18.00 on Tuesday, Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.
In Stepanyan’s words, earlier the Azerbaijani forces opened fire from snipers attempting to target Armenian servicemen. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces were communicated about the consequences of their actions through respective line of contact.
