Azerbaijani forces fired 600 shots toward Armenian positions over the past week – Panorama

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire alongside the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact over 100 occasions in the past week. In the interval from May 24 to 30, the adversary fired round 600 shots in direction of the Armenian protection positions from firearms of various calibres, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informed Panorama.am.

The Defense Army’s frontline troops preserve the ceasefire regime and proceed confidently fulfilling their navy duties.