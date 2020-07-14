Azerbaijani fire kills two Armenian contract serviceme – Panorama

Two contract servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces have been killed by Azerbaijani fire on the northeastern direction of the state border, the country’s defense ministry reported on Tuesday, identifying the victims as Junior Sergeants Smbat Gabrielyan and Grisha Matevosyan.

The ministry said it shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending its condolences to the family and fellow servicemen of the deceased.

As reported earlier, two Armenian servicemen were killed in the cross-border shooting in the northeastern section of the border in the morning of July 14.The deceased soldiers were identified as Major Garush Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan.