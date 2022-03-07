In recent days, Azerbaijani military information sources have been spreading false rumors about the violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian side in various parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani contact. In this way, Azerbaijan wants to justify the criminal encroachments on the civilian population, and at the same time prepare the ground for subsequent actions and provocations, Artsakh ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan stated.

“On March 6, the Azerbaijani side fired at the Khramort community of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic with different caliber firearms, and today, March 7, at around 5:00 pm, a grenade launcher was used in the same area. The shells exploded in the village cemetery. by resurrection. There are no casualties among the civilians.

In parallel with the described actions, the Azeri propaganda machine was engaged in slandering the Russian peacekeeping forces, especially the command staff, which ensure the security of the civilian population in Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani criminal actions against the physical and psychological immunity of the people of Artsakh, the slanders against the Russian peacekeepers are of a systemic, directed nature, are organized with the knowledge of the Azerbaijani authorities and on their instructions.

“All the registered cases once again prove the direct and indisputable intention of the Azerbaijani side to disrupt the normal life of the peaceful population of the Artsakh Republic, to subject Artsakh to ethnic cleansing,” the statement of the Artsakh Human Rights Defender reads.