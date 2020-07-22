Azerbaijani commando troops ‘repelled from Armenian outpost with losses’- Defense Ministry spokesperson – Armenian News

A special subdivision of the Azerbaijani armed forces was pushed back with losses on Monday night after firing an Armenian outpost in an attempted commando raid.

The adversary launched the attack at 10:30pm local time, according to Shushan Stepanyan, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson.

“A subdivision of the Armed Forces of Armenia repelled the adversary’s attack, inflicting significant losses.

“Preliminary reports suggest that apart from losses, the adversary’s commando troops also have entrapped servicemen

“Armenia has not suffered any losses,” Stepanyan said on Facebook.

In an earlier public post, the spokesperson reported a sniper attack by Azerbaijani military.

Azerbaijani combat troops launched series of attacks against north-eastern Armenian military outposts last Sunday. On July 12, the Ministry reported an incursion attempt by several Azerbaijani servicemen who wanted to cross into Tavush in a jeep car. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north-eastern outposts under fire also on July 13 and 14. The situation was reported to be relatively calm on Wednesday.

The fighting continued at random occurrences on also Thursday. After Friday morning, the relative calm continued. Armenia has overall suffered four losses in the wake of the cross-border violence provoked by the adversary. Azerbaijan reported 11 casualties.