On May 7, at around 1:50 p.m., Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from different caliber firearms at the RA Armed Forces’s military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as in the direction of Sotk gold mine, as a result of which they received gunshot wounds. one. His life is not in danger.

In response, the fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced.

As of 16:30, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.

MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA