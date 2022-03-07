Home Armenia Azerbaijani Armed Forces Located Under War Threats Near Armenian Villages and Community... Armenia Azerbaijani Armed Forces Located Under War Threats Near Armenian Villages and Community Roads | Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Azerbaijani Armed Forces Located Under War Threats Near Armenian Villages and Community Roads | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan ․ Seyran Ohanyan was by his side every day, “like a small child, he did what I asked” ․ “Square”... Armenia Apartment prices in Yerevan have risen for a month. “People” |: Morning: Armenia Coca-Cola and PepsiCo leave Russia | Morning: Recent Posts What’s next for Lordstown Motors amid leadership shakeup, financial troubles Inflation rises in June, plus NBA COO talks finals, China and more Teenager starts non-profit to teach kids how to invest Scientists capture image of black hole emitting high-energy jets President Trump says he’s ‘all for masks’ Most Popular The horn of Nor Edesia community will be launched On March 9, at 12:00, the Aragatsotn Regional Rescue Department will conduct a training on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" in Nor Edesia community. The... There will be no light in the regions in Yerevan for up to six... For the purpose of carrying out planned repair works. Vardenyats mountain pass is closed, Lars is open The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. In Aragatsotn region, the roads leading... “Square”. Garik Sargsyan withdraws 5-6 million drams from community budget before Vedi elections "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "Garik Sargsyan, the acting head of the enlarged community of Vedi, announced charity days about a month before the elections.... Nikol Pashinyan arrived in France on a working visit RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris, France on a working visit, the RA Government staff reports. The governmental delegation headed by the Prime...