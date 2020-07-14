Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia’s civilian population ‘will receive proportionate response’ – Foreign Ministry spox – Panorama

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan on Tuesday issued comments on the shelling of the border town of Berd in Armenia’s Tavush Province by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“The Azerbaijani side continues its aggression on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructures and population, and expanding the geography of escalation. Today the civilian infrastructure of the town of Berd was shelled by unmanned combat aerial vehicles,” she said.

“These aggressive actions against the security of the civilian population of Armenia will receive a proportionate response, for which the Azerbaijani side bears full responsibility,” the statement read.