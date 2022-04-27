Azerbaijan will not participate in the European Adult Boxing Championship to be held in Armenia.

As reported by Armenpress, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation decided not to participate in the European Adult Championship in Yerevan.

The European Boxing Championship will take place on May 21-31. It will host the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex. The official opening ceremony will take place on May 22. There will be two fan zones in Yerevan during the championship, one of which will be in the center of the city, near Swan Lake. The total prize fund of the European Championship is 260 thousand dollars. Admission will be by ticket. A total of about 280 athletes will take part in the championship.