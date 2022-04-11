Home Armenia Azerbaijan will definitely not completely renounce relations with Russia in favor of... Armenia Azerbaijan will definitely not completely renounce relations with Russia in favor of Turkey, its major ally in the region. Ilgar Velizade. JAMnews |: Morning By Thomas Delong - April 11, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Azerbaijan will definitely not completely renounce relations with Russia in favor of Turkey, its major ally in the region. Ilgar Velizade. JAMnews |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “For example, what should Ali do to me? “I am not going so that it does not become a reason for provocation.” ... Armenia The case of robbing a tourist on Tigran Mets Avenue has been revealed Morning Armenia By the special order of Alen Simonyan, 2 representatives of the police system were awarded Morning Recent Posts Andrew Cuomo gave immunity to nursing home execs after big campaign donations | US... CDC announces new outdoor mask guidance “Yes, there are some problems that need to be solved.” Karen Giloyan received... I especially want to congratulate the mothers and wives of our fallen Armenians կանանց... “It is not clear why the Armenian organizations in the United States were afraid... Most Popular A man who robbed a tourist on Tigran Mets Avenue was found on Nar-Dos... On the night of April 8, at 01:45, a 28-year-old foreigner who applied to the Erebuni Police Department reported that at 11:10 pm on... An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances of the death of the... The Investigation Department of the Arabkir Administrative District of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting an investigation to find out... Azerbaijani claims about new incursions are false ․ No positional changes were registered... Artsakh Information Headquarters stated ․ "In response to various inquiries, we clarify that today, the interview of Sardarashen village mayor Hayk Hakobyan to 24news.am gave... Kazakh police confiscate 1,400 weapons and 35,000 pieces of ammunition stolen from citizens during... Kazakh authorities have confiscated 1,400 weapons from civilians stolen during a riot in January, said Sanjar Adilov, head of the Kazakh Interior Ministry's investigation... New Zealand has provided $ 8.8 million in aid to Ukraine New Zealand will provide $ 8.8 million in aid to Ukraine, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an interview with local 1...