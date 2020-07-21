Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 17 times along Armenia’s state border – Defense Ministry spokesperson – Armenian News

Azerbaijan’s armed forces violated the ceasefire along the state border with Armenia 17 times overnight, releasing 183 gunshots against the outposts on the country’s terrtiory, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson said on Facebook.

According to Shushan Stepanyan, the relative peace was overall maintained.

The military outposts that came under Azerbaijani fire were stationed close to the villages of Sotk, Artanish (Gegharkunik region), Movses, Aygepar, Vazashen, Doved, Barkekamavan (Tavush region), Yeraskh (Ararat region), Chiva (Vayots Dzor region) and Zangakatun (Ararat region).

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia maintain restraint, reacting only to the fire targeting our outposts,” Stepanyan added.

Azerbaijani combat troops launched series of attacks against north-eastern Armenian military outposts last Sunday. On July 12, the Ministry reported an incursion attempt by several Azerbaijani servicemen who wanted to cross into Tavush in a jeep car. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north-eastern outposts under fire also on July 13 and 14. The situation was reported to be relatively calm on Wednesday.

The fighting continued at random occurrences on also Thursday. The situation has been relatively calm since Friday morning. Armenia has overall suffered four losses in the wake of the cross-border violence provoked by the adversary.