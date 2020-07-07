Azerbaijan ‘unprepared’ for constructive dialogue over Nagorno-Karabakh – expert – Armenian News

Azerbaijan’s radical positions on the absolute most fundamental problems dealing with the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process demonstrate that the country isn’t prepared for a constructive dialogue and settlement, in accordance with Anna Karapetyan, the director of the analytical center Hayatsk (Insight).

“Azerbaijan is trying to intensify pressure upon Armenia and the mediators in order to achieve the substantive negotiations it has been longing for. The Baku authorities feel that this method is becoming increasingly perceptible to the mediators, the latest statements by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs standing as testimony compared to that. And the Armenian sides [Armenia and Artsakh] avoid expressing a clear-worded position on the problem. The format of substantive negotiations is unacceptable to us, and we need to obviously speak on the topic,” she said in an interview with Tert.am.

“The president of Azerbaijan speaks in the language of ultimatums, using an unacceptably rough phraseology and urging the co-chairs to refrain from negotiating. Moreover, [Ilham] Aliyev continues making statements on the domestic political developments in Armenia in violation of ethical norms. This is more than only a non-constructive behavior in the negotiations, and requires a proper reaction both by Armenia and the mediators, along with the international community,” she added.

The analyst described the ongoing developments as a “continually growing process”. “Azerbaijan today feels stronger than ever before in the negotiations,” Karapetyan said, attributing the sort of stance to the Armenian authorities’ “haphazard statements and actions” and inadequate work with the mediators.

She also dismissed the chances of a “trilaterally acceptable deal”, a thesis voiced again and again on the amount of high-ranking Armenian officials (particularly, the prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs). “It is high time we realized that a trilaterally acceptable deal is out of the question in light of the thesis pushed forward by Azerbaijan (even if we leave aside all the aspects of the Prime Minister Pashinyan’s thesis, such as making the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination dependent upon Azerbaijan’s will). It is not at least for Armenia or Artsakh to do that. What we need is to speak of, and insist on, a solution acceptable to us,” she said, expressing astonishment at FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s move to reiterate the prime minister remarks in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Karapetyan said she’s under the impression that Azerbaijan feels absolve to gradually toughen its rhetoric “not meeting a counter-reaction by Armenia”. In her words, the kind of “bogus theses”, selected as a guideline to create a constructive image, aren’t only ineffective but also in the end pose a potential security challenge.