Azerbaijan, Turkey to launch large-scale joint military exercises – Armenian News

The Azerbaijani defense ministry on Monday revealed that Ankara and Baku are going to launch large-scale military exercises as part of the Agreement on Military Cooperation in between both nations.

“Azerbaijani-Turkish Live Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises will be held in our country with the participation of the Land Forces and the Air Force of both countries,” a composed declaration of the ministry stated, according to Daily Sabah

It included that the joint exercises will include military workers, armored lorries, weapons installs and mortars, along with military air travel and air defense devices of the armies of the 2 nations.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have actually been repeating cooperation in every field, specifically the military, after an Armenian attack occurred on Azerbaijan’s verge on July 12.