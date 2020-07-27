Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold large-scale military drills – Panorama

Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold joint large-scale tactical and flight- tactical workouts. The workouts will be kept in Azerbaijan in accordance with the contract on military cooperation in between the 2 nations, with the involvement of the land forces and flying force, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministrysaid

“The joint exercises will involve military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery mounts, and mortars, as well as military aviation and air defense equipment of the armies of the two countries,” the declaration checks out.

According to the strategy, workouts including the land forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhichevan, and works out with the involvement of military air travel will be held from July 29 to August 10– in Baku, Nakhichevan, Ganja, Kurdamir andYevlakh