Azerbaijan tries to involve international community in its campaign against human rights in Artsakh – Foreign Ministry – Panorama

Spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan reacted to a concern with relates to to Azerbaijan’s response to the basic governmental and also legislative political elections held in Artsakh.

“Azerbaijan tries to involve the international community in its campaign against human rights in Artsakh. To that end, Azerbaijan doesn’t refrain from strictly selective and distorted presentation of international reactions to these elections,” she worried.

“Azerbaijan efforts to neglect the crucial messages of the very same responses, which refer to the function of individuals of Artsakh in establishing their future, and also the relevance of political elections from the point of view of arranging public life in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Meanwhile, these messages are vital for producing an atmosphere helpful to innovation of the tranquility procedure.

“In our region, the formation of authorities who received the vote of the people, who express the will of people and who are accountable before those people, is extremely important in terms of the transformation of conflict and the reconciliation of peoples. The people of Artsakh took another important step in this direction on March 31 and April 14,” Naghdalyan claimed.