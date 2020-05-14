Azerbaijan to hold large-scale military exercises – Panorama

The Azerbaijani military will hold large-scale operational-tactical exercises on May 18-22, the nation’s Defense Ministry reported.

According to native media sources, the exercises will contain up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and armored autos, up to 200 missiles and artillery techniques of varied caliber, a number of launch rocket techniques, and mortars, up to 30 military, and frontline aviation, in addition to unmanned aerial autos for varied functions.

During the exercises, problems with fight readiness, planning, and complete assist of operations, the interoperability of headquarters of varied sorts and branches of troops might be labored out, in addition to firing and maneuvering capabilities of the assault troops created underneath the situations of the exercises might be checked.