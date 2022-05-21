According to the Ministry of Defense, the statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that in the evening of May 20 the units of the RA Armed Forces fired on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is misinformation.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.