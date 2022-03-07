– The cargo transported from Azerbaijan to Poland via Poland can not be humanitarian, – Iranian expert Vardan Voskanyan thinks.

“We are dealing with either terrorists or weapons or ammunition,” he said.

Several circumstances allow the Iranian expert to make such a conclusion.

“We do not have any information about what happened to the terrorists who moved to Azerbaijan from the Middle East during the 44-day war. “We can assume that they continue to stay in Azerbaijan, at least in part,” said the Iranian expert.

According to him, this version comes to prove the strange statement of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in which Azerbaijan was urged to be careful about the presence of terrorists in its territory and their presence in general.

According to Iranologist Vardan Voskanyan, we should not forget that Iran is well informed about the processes taking place inside Azerbaijan.

Ukraine had announced that 20,000 mercenaries were ready to fight on the Ukrainian side.

According to Voskanyan, recruiting so many people from Europe is a difficult task, therefore, we are dealing with mercenaries from the Middle East.

