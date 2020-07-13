Azerbaijan resumes shelling of Armenian positions – Panorama

Azerbaijani navy resumed the shelling of the Armenian navy positions in northern Tavush Province on Monday morning after a two to a few-hour break, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

The Armenian Armed Forces retaliated adequately, she stated, including a rise within the adversary’s losses will not be dominated out.

Earlier on 12 July, at round 12:30pm native time, for unknown causes, the Azerbaijani troops shifting in an UAZ car tried to cross into Tavush. After warning pictures from the Armenian aspect, the Azerbaijani troopers left their car behind and returned to their positions.

Later on Sunday Azerbaijani troops as soon as once more tried to seize the Armenian border positions, opening artillery hearth at them, however have been compelled to retreat, struggling losses, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated, including there have been no losses amongst Armenian servicemen.

According to Azerbaijani media stories, three Azerbaijani servicemen died, whereas 4 others have been wounded consequently.