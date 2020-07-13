Azerbaijan resumes shelling of Armenian outposts – Defense Ministry spokesperson – Armenian News

After hours of peace alongside the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the adversary re-opened hearth within the route of army outposts within the nation’s north-east (Tavush area).

But the subdivisions of the nationwide armed forces managed to take ample motion to rebuff the adversary, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, mentioned on Facebook. Meantime, she didn’t rule out the chance of additional losses by Azerbaijan.

The adversary launched subversive raids a number of occasions on Sunday in an try to cross into Tavush. Hours later, the Azerbaijani troops opened intensive gunfire in opposition to the outposts from an 82-mm mine launcher and a tank. Thanks to ample retaliatory actions by Armenia, they have been efficiently pushed again with losses.

Azerbaijan has formally reported the casualties in its army. Armenia suffered no losses.