Azerbaijan reports high-ranking servicemen’s death – Armenian News

Azerbaijan has reported new fatalities in its military in the wake of retaliatory operations by Armenia.

APA.az quotes Kelim Veliev, a deputy minister of defense, as telling journalists that high-ranking servicemen were killed in the military actions in the direction of Tovuz, a district lying along the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The deceased were identified as Polad Hashimov, a major-general, and Ilgar Mirzaev, a colonel.

Official Azerbaijani sources had earlier reported four deaths. Four more servicemen were known to have been wounded in the cross-border clashes.