Azerbaijan ‘relies on Russia’s support’ in reaching Karabakh deal – Armenian News

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister stated Wednesday that his nation relies on Moscow’s assistance in reaching a last deal over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

At a press conference held collectively with FM Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov grumbled about an absence of development in the settlements. “We pin great hopes on Russia’s active role in settling the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. I have to state with regret that no progress is being observed for now,” TASS.ru estimates him as stating.

Bayramov consulted with Russia’s leading diplomat in Moscow where he took a trip on a main see previously today.