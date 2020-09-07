Azerbaijan refuses to participate in “Caucasus-2020” military drills in Russia – Panorama

Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in the “Caucasus-2020” military drills to be held in South of Russia the country’s defense ministry said, according to local sources. However, the ministry will send two servicemen as observers to the exercises,

It is reminded that the Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff drills will involve 4,800 drills of various scope and more than 9,000 scheduled practical combat training exercises.

Russia’s Southern Military District earlier announced that troops from 17 countries would take part in the Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff drills.