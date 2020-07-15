Azerbaijan protesters demand war after Armenia clashes

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption Riot police used water cannon as they tried to stop protesters storming parliament

Thousands have demonstrated in Azerbaijan calling for war after recent deadly clashes with neighbouring Armenia.

Protesters marched through the capital Baku demanding the us government fully deploy the army, with some even entering the national parliament.

Security forces responded with water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The recent border fighting has killed at least 16 people.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan were part of the Soviet Union before its collapse in the 1990s.

Since then they have already been stuck within an unresolved conflict over a bit of disputed territory called Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians.

The latest life-threatening flare up in fighting – far to the north of Nagorno-Karabakh – has prompted an international response.

Russia and the US have called for calm while on Tuesday Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country wouldn’t normally hesitate to protect Azerbaijan.

What happened in Baku?

Thousands gathered in Baku’s Azadliq Square on Tuesday night waving the national flag and calling for the us government to mobilise troops and retake Nagorno-Karabakh.

Demonstrators yelled “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” and “Mobilisation!” while they marched through the city toward the national assembly. Some called for the top of the armed forces to resign.

A small number of protesters entered the building, reportedly smashing windows and chandeliers inside before these were removed by security forces. Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowds outside.

This was the largest public gathering in the united kingdom for years, with some media reports estimating up to 30,000 people taking part.

Officials condemned the protesters’ actions. On Wednesday, the interior ministry said seven people have been arrested for “mass riots” and “resistance or use of force against a government official”, and a full investigation is under way. Seven officers were injured, a statement said.

Mass gatherings are currently barred in Azerbaijan in a bid to manage the spread of the coronavirus amid the ongoing pandemic.

What’s happening on the border?

Fighting broke out within the weekend involving tanks and artillery. On Wednesday however defence officials from both countries said there have been no fresh fighting over night.

Both sides accuse one another of shelling civilian areas on the border between Tavush in north-eastern Armenia and the Tovuz district in Azerbaijan.

At least 11 Azeri soldiers and something Azeri civilian were killed, according to Azerbaijan. Armenia has reported that four of its soldiers have died, including two officers.

Azerbaijan’s military said it had destroyed an Armenian fortification and artillery and had inflicted casualties on “hundreds” of Armenian troops. Armenia denied putting up with any casualties on that scale.

Tensions last flared into conflict in 2016, with the countries clashing over the disputed territory for four days. The BBC reported from both sides of the fighting.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is definitely trying to mediate a settlement of the conflict, with diplomats from France, Russia and the US – making up the OSCE Minsk Group – trying to build on the ceasefire.