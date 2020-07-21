Azerbaijan ‘potential war loser’ in current regional context – ex-defense minister   – Armenian News

The politico-military balance in the South Caucasus is not in the interests of Azerbaijan, a former Armenian minister of defense said today, predicting a high likelihood of the country’s defeat in a possible war.

“If they trigger a war, they will be defeated, as we have enough [powerful] resources with the capacity to undermine Azerbaijan’s entire economic potential. They envision that perfectly well,” Vagharshak Harutyunyan told reporters.

He also praised the national armed forces for efficient and literate operations imposing silence upon the adversary and inflicting human losses in the past days’ heavy fighting.

Addressing the international organizations’ statements, Harutyunyan called attention to the fact that their appeals, directed normally to both parties, are made in the context of ceasefire violations, a condition which rules out the availability of specific instruments and justifications. “It is universally understood that we do not need a war; what we want is a negotiated settlement of the issue. But we do not avoid a war,” he added.