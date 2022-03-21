When, on the one hand, the RA Foreign Minister states that in our answers to Azerbaijan we consider the rights of the Artsakh Armenians և the issue of Artsakh’s status to be key, and on the other hand Azerbaijan does not even want to hear about it, it turns out that we are dealing with a step-by-step package Political scientist Armen Baghdasaryan said in a conversation with .am reporter.

“That is, Azerbaijan offers to consider the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations separately from the Artsakh issue, while the Armenian side’s idea is that such a thing can not happen, because those relations largely depend on the Artsakh issue,” our interlocutor said.

According to the political scientist, the position of the Armenian side coincides more with the position of the international community, because the international community considers that the Artsakh issue is not finally settled.

“The international community says there is such a problem, Azerbaijan says there is no such problem. Now, is it possible to normalize relations or not? Theoretically, of course, it is possible, because we can normalize the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in response to their proposals, by submitting a few proposals ourselves.

One of those proposals should be that the issue of Artsakh’s status has nothing to do with the settlement process, it should definitely be discussed separately in the future. This will be some intermediate option, which will give an opportunity to save face to the “Azerbaijani” and “Armenian” authorities, if, of course, the goal is really the normalization of relations.

And if Azerbaijan really does not need peace, then in case of any concession of the Armenian side, it will present new demands. “In that case, at some point, we can, of course, reject the process, which will be more favorable for Azerbaijan, that is, they will consider that, in any case, the rejecter is the non-constructive Armenian side, even try to get more through military pressure.” said Armen Baghdasaryan.