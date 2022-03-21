According to Iranologist Vardan Voskanyan, Armenia has talked about everything, but has not raised a single question, whether Azerbaijan has the right to exist.

“When we talk about whether Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan or not, in fact, we confirm the right of Azerbaijan to exist. “Yes, we must question Azerbaijan’s right to exist,” he said in the National Assembly.

According to Voskanyan, Azerbaijan, as a state, was created around two axes: anti-Iranianism and anti-Armenianism.

The Iranian expert stressed whether we have the courage to say to our society that in case of any concession, Azerbaijan will not agree with the continuation of Armenia’s existence.

“Do we have the opportunity to destroy Azerbaijan as a state, I think, should at least be discussed. “A vision must be established: the non-existence of Azerbaijan, yes, this state with its Armenian-Armenian nature, its anti-human nature can not exist, a state that regularly speaks about the non-existence of Armenia, can not have the right to exist,” he said.

The state is not for survival, the state is for development, expansion and expansion, and for survival we can be a “community” within Turkey or Azerbaijan. The Iranian expert emphasizes and raises the question whether this is the goal of building a state.

“Yes, the dictatorial regime in Baku and the artificial formation called Azerbaijan must be destroyed, that is the solution to our problems, because their goal is the destruction of Armenia, their goal is the non-existence of Armenia, do you understand?” Said Vardan Voskanyan.