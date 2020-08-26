Azerbaijan launches criminal case against missing Armenian officer: Armenian Defense Ministry blasts accusations as ‘baseless’ – Armenian News

Azerbaijan’s police authorities have actually released a criminal case against the Armenian officer who mistakenly crossed into the nation recently after being reported missing due to undesirable climate condition.

As part of the case, set up by the Prosecutor General’s Office and State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Gurgen Alaverdyan is implicated of 5 counts of criminal offense, the Armenian Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan stated on Facebook today, dismissing all the charges as “baseless”.

“All the charges submitted are completely unreasonable, and this whole procedure becomes part of a standard program doing not have quality.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia maintains permanent contact with international organizations and continues working intensively to resolve this situation,” she stated.