Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, addressed the plenary sitting of the PACE spring session.

“Indeed, the crisis in Ukraine and its humanitarian consequences are extremely important for the Council of Europe at this time. Unfortunately, as might be expected, Azerbaijan took advantage of the fact that the international community was completely focused on the situation in Ukraine, taking open action in violation of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

In particular, based on the Government’s request, the European Court of Human Rights has taken interim measures, urging Azerbaijan to refrain from actions that would violate the Convention’s guarantees for the civilian population, as well as respecting their Liabilities:

Despite the above, even after the interim measures of the Court, Azerbaijan continued to violate its obligations under the Convention.

As such, in 2022 Since February, the Azerbaijani armed forces have been continuously intimidating the population of the border villages of Artsakh through various criminal acts of physical threat and psychological pressure, as well as direct, threatening and intimidating statements addressed to the civilian population through loudspeakers. Regular announcements call on border residents to stop farming and leave their homes, otherwise threatening families with physical harassment.

During the same period, on March 7, gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh were cut off, leaving more than 150,000 people without heating, about 1.5 meters high in snow and unprecedented cold. Under pressure from the international community, Azerbaijan resumed gas supplies on March 19, but stopped them two days later.

Dear Colleagues, The above is a classic example of ethnic cleansing.

And while Azeri officials in the international arena often declare that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over and that Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians can live in peace in their homes, in fact, Azerbaijan is trying to end the final phase of ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians by taking advantage of the international community’s situation in Ukraine. from being completely focused around.

“Nevertheless, Armenia remains committed to the peace agenda in the South Caucasus and sees a final and peaceful solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Eduard Aghajanyan said.