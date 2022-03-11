Azerbaijan has submitted a new five-point proposal to Armenia on normalization of relations, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
“There are five main points. Our views are presented in five points. Our offer to Armenia made about a year ago remained unanswered. “We will soon see how sincere the Armenian side is, looking at its reaction to this second proposal,” A Haber quotes Bayramov as saying.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.